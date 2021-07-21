Sports Illustrated home
LOOK: WVU Football Unveils Liberty Bowl Rings

Some new bling has been added to the WVU football Hall of Traditions.
Author:
Publish date:

West Virginia made their first bowl appearance under head coach Neal Brown in 2020 and came out on top of Army in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, 24-21.

Starting quarterback Jarret Doege struggled mightily in that game and at the half, Brown made the switch to Austin Kendall to try and provide a spark for the offense, and boy, it paid off. Kendall tossed for 121 yards and a pair of touchdowns including what would be the game-winning score to T.J. Simmons to the corner of the end zone.

Tuesday afternoon, WVU head coach Neal Brown led a tour of the newly renovated football facilities for the media. In the Hall of Traditions, you will see all of the trophies including the Liberty Bowl Trophy and Liberty Bowl rings which you can see below.

20210720_125116
20210720_135715

The official WVU Football account also tweeted out some close-up pictures of the rings. 

