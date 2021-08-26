WVU Football Week 1 Uniform Watch

It's hard to fathom that we are just eight days away from year three of the Neal Brown era officially getting underway as the Mountaineers hit the road to open up the season against the Maryland Terrapins next Saturday.

Of course, uniform combos are always a popular topic amongst college football fans and that leads us to our week one WVU uniform watch. With the first game of the year being on the road, one would assume that the Mountaineers would be sporting the white jerseys with some variation of blue, gold, or white helmets and pants. However, Maryland is doing a "white-out" and is encouraging their fans to wear white to match the team's gameday uniforms.

This means that we will see WVU come out in either blue, gold, or grey jerseys -- most likely blue or gold, if I had to guess.

WVU and Maryland will kick at 3:30 p.m. EST and will be televised on ESPN. The Mountaineers hold a 28-22-2 edge in the all-time series and have won nine of the last ten meetings.

