WVU Gains Commitment From Massively Underrated 2027 Offensive Lineman

During the West Virginia baseball game on Sunday night against North Carolina, the football team added another piece to the 2027 recruiting class with the commitment of offensive lineman Jajuan Graham (6'4", 300 lbs) out of Tucker High School in Georgia.

Graham also had opportunities to play at Arkansas State, Florida Atlantic, Florida International, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Jacksonville State, Kennesaw State, Liberty, Memphis, Miami (OH), Middle Tennessee, Missouri State, North Carolina, Pitt, South Florida, Toledo, UNLV, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest.

The Scouting Report on Jajuan Graham

Primarily lined up at left tackle for Tucker High, but with his measurables and build, it feels almost automatic that he'll kick inside to guard at the next level. He could maybe play center, but guard feels like the best spot for him because he is so powerful and physical, and you want him to be able to help control the run game without the extra responsibilities that come with playing center.

Does extremely well in the pull game, moving quickly and getting to his man in a hurry. He has a strong lower half that helps him drive dudes several yards down the field or plow the initial defender and climb to the second level. Pass protection is in a good spot as well. Plays with a good base, doesn't overextend, and just completely takes the edge rusher on his side out of the game. Those edges may get a good jump on the snap, but he attaches quickly and it's shutdown right from the jump. Give him a few years, and he'll be in the mix for a starting job.

Massively underrated. Somehow, this dude has not even been evaluated by 247 Sports and is just a three-star, according to On3. Typically, I don't even pay attention to those star ratings, but this was surprising. I have a feeling that both outlets will rethink their evaluations here soon. Probably will do so now that he has committed, which is how that goes.

West Virginia's current 2027 recruiting class

QB Andre Phillip II, RB Bryian Duncan, RB Lee Prince Jr., RB Khamoni Williams, WR Brock Burrus, WR Carter Davis, WR Roscoe Hayes, WR Jacobi Pasley, OL Ethan Lawson, OL Jajuan Graham, DL Zai'Vion Meads, DL DaJour Webb, EDGE Trevoris Finley, EDGE Chris Wilson, LB Broncs Baker, LB Rick Brown, LB Mason Cerovac, LB Wesley Flamer, CB Carter Bonner, CB Zachary Gleason Jr.