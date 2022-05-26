Skip to main content

WVU Hosts Former 4-Star SEC Linebacker on Visit

More talent headed to Morgantown?

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Last weekend, the West Virginia coaching staff hosted former Tennessee linebacker Aaron Willis (6'1", 225 lbs) on a visit. 

Willis spent one year with the Volunteers and only played in one game in which he made a pair of tackles against South Alabama. Coming out of high school, Willis was a consensus four-star recruit and was considered an SI All-American candidate. 

Some analysis on Willis from the department of scouting at SI All-American:

"Willis has head-turning striking ability as an ultra-aggressive second level prospect. The compact frame could limit the amount of time he spends as a true edge prospect at the next level but the short-area power and comfort playing in space could eventually help him develop into three-down territory in college. At a minimum, he has special teams ace traits to his name."

Willis entered the portal shortly after spring ball had concluded. He will have three years of eligibility remaining. 

