SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Aaron Willis Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Aaron Willis
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot, 205 pounds
School: Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy
Committed to: Tennessee
Projected Position: Linebacker

Frame: Compact build with muscle definition in the upper and lower extremities. Room to add mass as needed. 

Athleticism: Quicker than fast with tangible closing speed and pop on contact. Closes distance between he and assignment well from depth and in tight quarters. Runs with lean and as much flash as any downhill prospect in the 2021 recruiting cycle. 

Instincts: Lives in the backfield off of aggression and quickness off the ball. Anticipates well off the line as well as during any pre-snap movement situation. Some control leads to samples of lateral ability and consistency against national schedule and high level competition. 

Polish: Accelerated play diagnostics and a quick trigger combines for flash plays from multiple positions. Times blitzes incredibly well and can make plays through contact with natural leverage and explosive ability. Tools to hold own in coverage with enough quickness to combat a running back or tight end. Room to improve extension and hand usage against blockers. 

Bottom Line: Willis has head-turning striking ability as an ultra-aggressive second level prospect. The compact frame could limit the amount of time he spends as a true edge prospect at the next level but the short-area power and comfort playing in space could eventually help him develop into three-down territory in college. At a minimum, he has special teams ace traits to his name.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Jack Sawyer Highlights and Evaluation

Jack Sawyer is a defensive line prospect from Pickerington North High School in Pickerington, Ohio. Sawyer is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Samuel Hart Highlights and Evaluation

Samuel Hart is a tight end prospect from Cherokee Trail High School in Aurora, Colo. Hart is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Cody Brown Highlights and Evaluation

Cody Brown is a running back prospect from Parkview High School in Lilburn, Ga. Brown is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Nyland Green Highlights and Evaluation

Nyland Green is a cornerback prospect from Newton High School in Covington Ga. Pryor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Football Candidates in Alabama

SI All-American's watch list of the top seniors (the class of 2021) in the state of Alabama

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Rance Conner Highlights and Evaluation

Rance Conner is a cornerback prospect from Booker T. Washington High School in Miami, Fla. Conner is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Tommy Akingbesote Highlights and Evaluation

Tommy Akingbesote is a defensive tackle prospect from Flowers High School in Springdale, Md. Akingbesote is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jake Slaughter Highlights and Evaluation

Jake Slaughter is an offensive line prospect from Trinity Catholic High School in Ocala, Fla. Slaughter is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Kevin Knowles Highlights and Evaluation

Kevin Knowles is a cornerback prospect from McArthur High School in Hollywood, Fla. Knowles is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Robert Regan Jr. Highlights and Evaluation

Robert Regan Jr. is a cornerback prospect from Orange Lutheran High School in Orange, Calif. Regan is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American