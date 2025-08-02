WVU Insider Flags One Under-the-Radar Receiver Fans Need to Know Now
Much like every other position on the West Virginia football roster, the wide receiver group is made up of a bunch of newcomers. Rich Rodriguez will have to rely on a slew of transfers, but he does have a couple of returners in Jaden Bray and Rodney Gallagher III, who have logged a lot of snaps, along with Cam Vaughn and Jarod Bowie, who each played for him at Jacksonville State.
It's way too early in fall camp to truly know who is going to emerge and be among the top receiving threats this fall, but there is one guy who is on the radar of Jed Drenning.
“Here’s the one. This is, to me, put an asterisk next to this kid’s name. Pay attention, Mountaineer fans. Remember the name Justin Smith-Brown. I think there’s something about this kid," he said on this week's episode of In the Gun. "Again, he’s playing on the perimeter. He’s 5’11”, 184. Small school kid at South Carolina State. I watched his South Carolina State tape — he was productive. There’s just something about him. There’s something about Justin Smith-Brown. Don’t let it sneak up on you if the next thing you know, he’s making a few plays for the Mountaineers.”
In three years with the Bulldogs, Smith-Brown combined for 81 receptions for 1,196 yards and seven touchdowns. He saw his production increase in each of the three seasons he was there. Last year, he set career highs across the board with 54 catches for 749 yards and four touchdowns. He notched two 100-yard performances, which came against Norfolk State and Tennessee Tech, but nearly had four. He fell one yard shy of the century mark against Delaware State and six yards shy in their win over The Citadel.
For comparison, Smith-Brown would have led the Mountaineers in receptions and yardage a year ago, while finishing second in touchdown receptions. Obviously, it was a different coaching staff and offensive scheme, but still, it should provide a good idea as to what he brings to the table.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Zac Alley’s Takeaway-Focused Defense Already Changing the Tone at WVU
What Does Travis Trickett Do as a Senior Assistant at WVU? He Reveals What His Job Entails
WVU’s Rebuilt Offensive Line Off to a 'Sharp' Start, According to Rich Rodriguez
Quick Hits: Bounce Back Day, Perimeter Blocking, NIL Deals, Sharp O-Line + More