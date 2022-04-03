WVU is Not Rushing to Find Outside Help to Replace Mesidor

More importantly, West Virginia will have to adjust to life without Mesidor on the defensive front. The Mountaineers have some pieces already in place that have been on campus for at least a year and the coaching staff is hoping that they elevate their game to fill the void left behind by Mesidor.

When asked if he would pursue a veteran defensive lineman in the transfer portal to help make up for Mesidor's departure, head coach Neal Brown hadn't thought much about it.

"I think it's too early to tell," Brown said. "I'll be able to tell you after 15 practices and what I mean by that is Zeiqui Lawton, he's going to get a ton of reps. So, we'll see. Eddie Vesterinen isn't out there right now during the spring and we're hoping he can get back and do some drills toward the end of it. But Jalen Thornton is a guy that you all have heard me mention. I think this is going to be a huge spring for him. Jordan Jefferson was established from about the midpoint last year on and we feel good about the direction he's trending. Dante [Stills] gives us flexibility. Sean Martin, I think this is going to be a huge spring for him and he flashed today. So, I think we've got bodies there but I think a lot of it is going to depend on these guys raising their game. I don't think it's a must where we have to go and get an interior d-lineman. I think it's a wait and see on it."