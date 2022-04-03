WVU is Not Rushing to Find Outside Help to Replace Mesidor
The defensive line was expected to be a strength for the West Virginia defense in 2022 and although it still is, the loss of Akheem Mesidor to the transfer portal was a huge blow.
Over the course of the last two seasons, Mesidor established himself as one of the top interior defensive linemen in the Big 12 Conference and was well on his way to an NFL future. To be honest, had he put together a solid 2022 campaign at WVU, he could have forgone his senior season and declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. Now that he has to get acclimated to a new school and a new defense, his path to the NFL may be delayed by a year.
More importantly, West Virginia will have to adjust to life without Mesidor on the defensive front. The Mountaineers have some pieces already in place that have been on campus for at least a year and the coaching staff is hoping that they elevate their game to fill the void left behind by Mesidor.
When asked if he would pursue a veteran defensive lineman in the transfer portal to help make up for Mesidor's departure, head coach Neal Brown hadn't thought much about it.
"I think it's too early to tell," Brown said. "I'll be able to tell you after 15 practices and what I mean by that is Zeiqui Lawton, he's going to get a ton of reps. So, we'll see. Eddie Vesterinen isn't out there right now during the spring and we're hoping he can get back and do some drills toward the end of it. But Jalen Thornton is a guy that you all have heard me mention. I think this is going to be a huge spring for him. Jordan Jefferson was established from about the midpoint last year on and we feel good about the direction he's trending. Dante [Stills] gives us flexibility. Sean Martin, I think this is going to be a huge spring for him and he flashed today. So, I think we've got bodies there but I think a lot of it is going to depend on these guys raising their game. I don't think it's a must where we have to go and get an interior d-lineman. I think it's a wait and see on it."
After expressing that he was "hurt" and "saddened" by Mesidor's decision to leave the program, Brown went on to say how proud he is of the team's energy and commitment that has been on full display since the start of spring ball.
"We've had five practices here. It's the most excitement we've had. It's the most competitiveness we've had. My staff and I are really excited about these guys and the work that they've put in over the last eight weeks over winter and the last two weeks of spring ball. In 154 days, we're going to line up at Heinz Field and play and we're going to go out there with a damn good football team. We're going to go out there with a group of guys that believe and are committed to this University and to this state and they're going to play their ass off for the name on the front and the name on the back."
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:
Facebook - @WVUonSI
Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.