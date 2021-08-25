WVU Kicker Enters Transfer Portal

Tuesday evening, redshirt freshman kicker and Bluefield, WV native, Kaulin Parris, announced on Twitter that he has entered the transfer portal.

Parris did not see any game action last season and was not expected to this fall with Tyler Sumpter handling the kicking duties. He also received interest from Kent State and Virginia coming out of high school.

