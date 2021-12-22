BREAKING: WVU Lands Colorado State Transfer

Wednesday evening, former Colorado State tight end Brian Polendey announced on Twitter that he will be transferring to West Virginia.

Polendey spent the first three years of his career at Miami (FL) before moving on to Colorado State. The 6'5", 260-pound native of Denton, Texas has been mainly used as a blocking tight rather than a receiving threat. With Mike O'Laughlin spending much of this past season sidelined due to injury, the Mountaineers needed to add some help at the position, especially once T.J. Banks entered the transfer portal.

Polendey will have one year of eligibility remaining.

