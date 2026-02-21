WVU Legends Pat White, Geno Smith Crack Top 100 QBs Since 2000 — Are They Too Low?

Ranking college quarterbacks is a much more subjective practice than ranking professional quarterbacks.

There are numerous ways quarterbacks at the collegiate level can elevate a program and achieve their own version of success. ESPN’s Bill Connelly attempted to rank the top 100 college quarterbacks of the 2000’s, and two West Virginia Mountaineer legends, Geno Smith and Pat White, made the cut.

Geno Smith came in at the 79th-ranked quarterback on the list

Dec 29, 2012; Bronx, NY, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Geno Smith (12) drops back to pass during the second quarter against the Syracuse Orange at the 2012 New Era Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

“A perfect template for Dana Holgorsen's air-it-out attack in the early 2010s, Smith led WVU to an Orange Bowl title in 2011 and briefly into the top 10 in 2012, producing seven 400-yard games along the way.”

Smith posted 11,662 passing yards and threw a whopping 98 touchdowns during his time with West Virginia from 2009 to 2012. Smith came in on the list just ahead of Oklahoma State’s Brandon Weeden, and just behind Georgia’s David Greene. Smith’s signature win in the 2011 Discover Orange Bowl put the finishing touches on cementing Smith as a West Virginia legend. Although it was an unorthodox career for Smith in the NFL, he did display a productive and accurate version of himself during his time with the Seattle Seahawks.

Pat White came in at number 32 on the list of 100

Dec 6, 2008; Morgantown, WV, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Pat White (5) shakes hand with fans following his last football game as a collegiate player against the South Florida Bulls at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Don Wright-Imagn Images | Don Wright-Imagn Images

“Few tandems have left more of a mark than Pat White and Steve Slaton did. From 2005-07, the duo combined for 7,429 rushing yards, 89 rushing TDs, a 33-5 record, and two BCS bowl wins. Only injuries could slow White in Rich Rodriguez's system.”

The words from Connelly describe White’s time at WVU perfectly. White is widely considered to be one of the most decorated West Virginia athletes ever, so it only makes sense that he is the highest-ranked Mountaineer quarterback on this list. White rejoined the West Virginia football staff last year when his former head coach, Rich Rodriguez, was hired. White serves as the assistant quarterbacks coach and assistant to the head coach. White came in on the list just ahead of Ben Roethlisberger of Miami of Ohio and just behind NC State’s Russell Wilson.