WVU Legends Pat White, Geno Smith Crack Top 100 QBs Since 2000 — Are They Too Low?
In this story:
Ranking college quarterbacks is a much more subjective practice than ranking professional quarterbacks.
There are numerous ways quarterbacks at the collegiate level can elevate a program and achieve their own version of success. ESPN’s Bill Connelly attempted to rank the top 100 college quarterbacks of the 2000’s, and two West Virginia Mountaineer legends, Geno Smith and Pat White, made the cut.
Geno Smith came in at the 79th-ranked quarterback on the list
“A perfect template for Dana Holgorsen's air-it-out attack in the early 2010s, Smith led WVU to an Orange Bowl title in 2011 and briefly into the top 10 in 2012, producing seven 400-yard games along the way.”
Smith posted 11,662 passing yards and threw a whopping 98 touchdowns during his time with West Virginia from 2009 to 2012. Smith came in on the list just ahead of Oklahoma State’s Brandon Weeden, and just behind Georgia’s David Greene. Smith’s signature win in the 2011 Discover Orange Bowl put the finishing touches on cementing Smith as a West Virginia legend. Although it was an unorthodox career for Smith in the NFL, he did display a productive and accurate version of himself during his time with the Seattle Seahawks.
Pat White came in at number 32 on the list of 100
“Few tandems have left more of a mark than Pat White and Steve Slaton did. From 2005-07, the duo combined for 7,429 rushing yards, 89 rushing TDs, a 33-5 record, and two BCS bowl wins. Only injuries could slow White in Rich Rodriguez's system.”
The words from Connelly describe White’s time at WVU perfectly. White is widely considered to be one of the most decorated West Virginia athletes ever, so it only makes sense that he is the highest-ranked Mountaineer quarterback on this list. White rejoined the West Virginia football staff last year when his former head coach, Rich Rodriguez, was hired. White serves as the assistant quarterbacks coach and assistant to the head coach. White came in on the list just ahead of Ben Roethlisberger of Miami of Ohio and just behind NC State’s Russell Wilson.
Former Mountaineer standout Will Grier did not make the list despite posting 8,551 yards and 81 touchdowns. Grier likely missed the cut due in part to only playing three collegiate seasons and never winning a bowl game. While the list is subjective, the ranking of these Mountaineer greats feels fair with respect to their phenomenal career in the old gold and blue. You can find the entire list of the top college quarterbacks of the 2000’s and how they are ranked here.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Joey is a recent graduate of West Virginia University and has covered Mountaineer sports for over four years on campus as a member of the student radio station U92 The Moose. He is also a trusted voice covering the Pittsburgh Steelers and the NFL Draft online. Joey has a dream to become a sports talk radio host. You can connect with Joey on X @byjoeybray to talk all things Mountaineers and Steelers!Follow byjoeybray