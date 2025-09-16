Geno Smith Explains Why Raiders Are Better Fit for Him Than Seahawks
After spending six seasons with the Seahawks and reviving his career as a starter over the last three, Geno Smith was traded to the Raiders this past offseason for a third-round pick. Smith went 27–22 as a full-time starter for Seattle, made two Pro Bowls, won Comeback Player of the Year and helped the Seahawks reach the postseason in 2022, but was unable to negotiate a new deal with the Seahawks before he got traded.
Turns out, it might have been for the best.
Smith feels much more at home in Las Vegas, which between the heat and culture, fits him better than the Pacific Northwest. Along with the differences between the cities, Smith didn't necessarily feel his personality fit the team culture in Seattle. Smith told Ryan McFadden of ESPN that "I for sure felt like it rubbed people in the front office the wrong way because of the way I carry myself."
Beyond the cultural differences, Smith joined the Raiders as the team's surefire starting quarterback. He didn't have to compete for the job—instead, Las Vegas wanted him to come in and lead their team, a feeling that was unfamiliar to the longtime backup and replacement for Russell Wilson.
"I finally got my team," Smith told McFadden. "I always felt like I was trying to replace Russell [Wilson in Seattle], and you can never replace all the great things that he did. So I never felt like Seattle was my team. ... Also, I didn't feel like I fit the aesthetic of the Seattle organization. The Raiders just fit me."
Perhaps most importantly, going to the Raiders means reuniting with Pete Carroll, who initially believed in Smith and gave him an opportunity in Seattle. Smith was surprised when the Seahawks decided to move on from Carroll in 2024, and knew they could move past him next for a younger option at his own position, ultimately leading to the trade.
"When Carroll signed here, I knew he would be coming for me, and it was a matter of time before that happened," Smith said. "The other options [I had], I kind of took them off the table. I looked at their offers, and they were decent offers, but I wanted to be with Coach Carroll."
On the Raiders with Carroll again, Smith is in an environment that suits him well and feels optimistic about his future. Both Carroll and Smith believe he will start for the Raiders in the seasons to come, and Smith "would love" to finish his career as a Raider.
For now, Smith and the Raiders will simply focus getting their second win of the season. After defeating the Patriots in Week 1, the Raiders will look to beat the Chargers and move to 2-0 on the year.