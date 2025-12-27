WVU Loses Another Safety to the Transer Portal

West Virginia University safety Israel Boyce will enter his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to Pete Nakos of On3Sports.

Boyce appeared in all 12 games during the 2025 season, starting one contest and finishing with 30 total tackles, including 18 solo stops, along with a pass breakup, a forced fumble and a blocked punt. He closed the season with a career-high seven tackles against Texas Tech, tying a career-best with six solo stops, and also recorded six tackles in the loss to TCU.

As a true freshman in 2024, Boyce provided valuable depth in the Mountaineers’ secondary after enrolling at WVU in January. He appeared in eight games and totaled 11 tackles, including 10 solo efforts. His most productive outing came at Texas Tech, where he posted six solo tackles. Boyce also logged solo tackles at Oklahoma State, against Kansas State, and at Arizona, and added two tackles against Memphis in the Frisco Bowl.

With Boyce exploring his options in the transfer portal, freshman Julen Horton is the lone returning safety from the ’25 season.

Full list of Mountaineers who plan to enter the transfer portal

Offense: QB Nicco Marchiol, QB Khalil Wilkins, RB Jahiem White, RB Diore Hubbard, RB Tyler Jacklich, RB Clay Ash, RB Kannon Katzer, WR Tyshawn Dues, WR Oran Singleton Jr., WR Cam Vaughn, OL Jude Edwards, OL Cooper Young, OL Ethan Chill, OL Robby Martin, OL Xavier Bausley.

Defense: DL Adam Tomczyk, LB Michael Hastie, LB Caleb Nuhi-Yandall, LB Jackson Biser, CB Dawayne Galloway Jr., CB Devonte Golden-Nelson, S Kaleb Gray, S Zae Jennings, S William Davis. S Jason Cross Jr.

Specialists: Ethan Head

