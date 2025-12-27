It May End in a Bidding War, but WVU Should Enter the Mix for the Nation's Top Rusher

If there's one thing in Rich Rodriguez's offense you can never have enough of, it's running backs.

As we saw this past season, injuries are bound to happen, especially when you run the ball as much as West Virginia does. Stumbling upon another Steve Slaton or Noel Devine isn't going to happen all the time, so in large part, it will be a by-committee approach where three or maybe even four guys split the workload.

Just because Rich Rod signed five backs in the early signing period, it doesn't mean he's done with that room. In fact, the expectation should be that he will add another option via the transfer portal.

And why not start with the name at the top of the nation's leaderboard in Cam Cook?

Jax State's Cam Cook tries to evade the tackle of Kennesaw State's Alexander Ford during the C-USA Championship at AmFirst Stadium in Jacksonville, Alabama December 5, 2025. (Dave Hyatt / Hyatt Media LLC) | Dave Hyatt / Hyatt Media LLC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The former TCU four-star recruit transferred to Jacksonville State this past season, so obviously, there are no ties to Rodriguez or this staff. Still, I'm sure Rodriguez is well aware of what he did this season at the place he just left, rushing for more yards than anyone in college football, with 1,659 — 99 more yards than the second-place finisher, Ahmad Hardy of Missouri.

Cook recently announced his intentions to enter the portal next week, and yes, he is going to be a hot commodity in the portal and have dozens of Power Four schools ringing his phone. But why not at least pick up the phone and gauge his interest?

Currently, West Virginia's running back room is Cyncir Bowers, a JUCO transfer (Martavious Boswell), and four true freshmen — Amari Latimer, Chris Talley, Lawrence Autry, and SirPaul Cheeks. Can you really go all-in on the youngsters? You could, or you can go get some help.

Given WVU's needs along the offensive line and all three levels of the defense, I wouldn't expect them to go on a shopping spree at the skill positions on offense. However, if there's one position Rodriguez probably wouldn't mind spending a little extra, it's at running back, particularly with a guy that only has one year of eligibility left, so that there's not nearly as much risk involved.

Cook checks that box.

In 10 of 13 games this season, Cook eclipsed the 100-yard mark and had two or more touchdowns in four games. While WVU doesn't need to have a true feature back, Cook showed this season that he can be a workhorse, if needed, averaging 22.7 rushing attempts per game. His season-high of 31 attempts came in a win over Sam Houston, where he rushed for 218 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Coming out of high school in Round Rock, Texas, Cook received offers from Arizona, Cal, Cincinnati, Houston, Kansas, Kansas State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, SMU, Texas, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt, and many others. I would expected some of those schools where the coaches are still in place to be involved again, in addition to several other Power 4s who liked what they saw this past season.

Cook is certainly worth the look for West Virginia, but if it gets into a serious bidding war, it would be best for them to fold and look elsewhere.

