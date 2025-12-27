Two New QB Portal Options That Actually Make Sense for Rich Rod, West Virginia

As we discussed yesterday, if West Virginia is going to bring in a quarterback through the transfer portal (they will), it won't be someone who comes with a high price tag. You can forget about DJ Lagway, Brendan Sorsby, Dylan Raiola, Byrum Brown, Josh Hoover, and maybe even Rocco Becht.

If you see any of that stuff floating out there, it's all nonsense.

When you have a talented young option already on the roster who has half a season of starts under his belt, two 300-yard passing games, and a win over a ranked team on the road, you don't need to go and blow all of your money on another quarterback.

Because of all the injuries West Virginia suffered at the position this past year, in combination with those who are expected to depart, you do need to go out and get someone, though, particularly one with experience and who can contend for the starting job.

Two names that make the most sense to me so far? Alonza Barnett III (James Madison) and Anthony Colandrea (UNLV).

Alonza Barnett

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes quarterback Alonza Barnett III (14) scrambles as Oregon Ducks defensive back Aaron Flowers (21) tackles during the first quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Barnett has spent his entire career at JMU, spending the last two seasons as the Dukes' starter. Over the past two years, he's thrown for 5,404 yards and 49 touchdowns to just 12 interceptions. He's also tacked on 1,031 yards and 22 touchdowns with his legs on 262 carries. Although his team didn't help him out much, Barnett had a whirl of a day in the first round of the College Football Playoff against what is normally a pretty stingy Oregon defense, throwing for 273 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 45 yards and a score.

He has one year of eligibility remaining.

Anthony Colandrea

Nov 8, 2025; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; UNLV Rebels quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) celebrates after the game against the Colorado State Rams at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Colandrea is a name I tossed out there as an option last year for the Mountaineers before he landed at UNLV. The former Virginia QB has 31 starts in his career, 17 of which came during his time with the Cavaliers. There, he completed 62% of his passes for 4,083 yards and 26 touchdowns. The problem there was that he was a little turnover-prone, throwing 20 interceptions in 19 games, giving him an interception rate of 3.5%. He cut that number down significantly this past season to just 2.2%, throwing nine picks at UNLV on over 100 more attempts. He finished this season with 3,459 yards and 23 touchdowns passing, while rushing for 649 yards and 10 scores.

He also has one year of eligibility remaining.

