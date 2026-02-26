Former 4-Star EDGE Kamauryn Morgan Reveals Where WVU Stands, Decision Timeline

Believe it or not, the West Virginia coaching staff is still chasing down some help in the transfer portal, although we are deep into February. The top pass rusher still available in the portal, Kamauryn Morgan, is the one they are in heavy pursuit of.

On Wednesday, Morgan told West Virginia On SI, "I'm not taking anymore visits. I’m going to make a decision and report to school. I’ll see it when I get there," when asked if he had a visit set to Morgantown.

Morgan also tells me that a decision is likely to come next week and that West Virginia is in the mix to land him.

As a true freshman with the Baylor Bears, Morgan appeared in ten games, totaling seven tackles, six pressures, and a quarterback hit in limited snaps.

Coming out of high school, Morgan was a highly rated four-star recruit who also had offers from Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Houston, Kansas, Kentucky, Miami, Nevada, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Pitt, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas Tech, USC, UTSA, Washington, and several others. In his final year of prep ball at South Oak Cliff High School in Dallas, Texas, he racked up 45 tackles, six sacks, and 3.5 tackles for loss.

The plan initially was for Morgan to join the first edition of James Franklin's squad at Virginia Tech, but there was a hiccup in the enrollment process that prevented him from being admitted in time, leading to the reopening of his recruitment.

Where would Morgan land on WVU's dept chart?

My stance on his positioning hasn't changed since my initial article introducing Morgan when WVU first reached out to him. Here's my analysis from then.

"In my recent defensive depth chart, which I posted a few weeks ago, I had the following order: Harper Holloman, Tobi Haastrup, David Afogho, Jeremiah Johnson, and Noah Tishendorf. If WVU were to actually land Morgan, I'd have him right there with Haastrup fighting for that No. 2 spot. Depth was a big issue for WVU last year, including bandit. Afogho and Johnson each have a chance to see the field, too, so there's a chance the Mountaineers could have five capable bodies there next fall. As we get closer to the season, I'd expect the rotation there to be cut to three."

Morgan will have three years of eligibility remaining and also has a redshirt available to him.