    • November 30, 2021
    BREAKING: WVU Offensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal

    The Mountaineers lose another to the portal.
    Tuesday morning, redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Parker Moorer announced on Twitter that he has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal.

    Moorer was a player that the coaching staff has been high on since they arrived in Morgantown in 2019. He won the starting right tackle job out of fall camp but lost it to the talented true freshman, Wyatt Milum.

    Moorer appeared in 20 games over the last two years for the Mountaineers.

    Zach Frazier (left), Parker Moorer (right)
