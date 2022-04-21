Skip to main content

WVU Offers Georgia Tech Defensive Line Transfer

West Virginia is looking to bolster its numbers up front.

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown will be attacking the transfer portal in full force once the Gold-Blue spring game concludes this Saturday. He and his staff have already dipped their toes in the portal this spring by snagging Georgia QB JT Daniels and North Dakota State linebacker Jasir Cox in recent weeks.

Defensively, the Mountaineers are thin on bodies at a number of spots, including the defensive line. On Wednesday, they sent out an offer to former Georgia Tech defensive lineman Mike Lockhart who spent three years with the Yellow Jackets primarily as a back up.

The Birmingham, Alabama native tallied 28 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and 0.5 sacks during his time at Georgia Tech. Although he was mainly a rotational player, Lockhart was expected to slide into a starting role this upcoming season. 

Since entering the portal on February 21st, Lockhart has received offers from UAB, Eastern Kentucky, Jacksonville State, South Florida, Auburn, Western Kentucky, Virginia Tech, Jackson State, Austin Peay, UNC Charlotte, Alabama A&M, UNLV, and now, West Virginia. 

Lockhart will have three years of eligibility remaining. 

