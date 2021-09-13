September 13, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE

WVU @ Oklahoma Kickoff Time Announced

The stage is set for next week's game in Norman.
Author:
Publish date:

The Big 12 Conference has announced that WVU's Saturday, Sept. 25 Big 12 Conference road game at Oklahoma will be televised on ABC at 7:30 p.m. ET.

WVU’s home game this Saturday, Sept. 18 against Virginia Tech is set for noon. It’s a Gold Rush presented by Diversified Energy. All fans are encouraged to wear gold, and Coca-Cola will be distributing 60,000 gold rally towels. Limited tickets remain at WVUGAME.com and 1-800-WVU GAME.

West Virginia University will also hold its 30th annual Sports Hall of Fame induction this Saturday prior to the WVU-Virginia Tech football game. Induction ceremonies will begin at 9:00 a.m. in the Caperton Indoor Practice Facility. The public is invited to attend, and the event is free of charge.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_13538845_168388579_lowres
Football

WVU @ Oklahoma Kickoff Time Announced

USATSI_16733638_168388579_lowres
Football

Neal Brown Quotes from Win Over LIU

Sep 11, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Football

Top 25 Coaches Poll - Week 3

USATSI_16734830_168388579_lowres
Football

Vegas Releases Odds for WVU vs Virginia Tech

Sep 11, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Garrett Greene (6) runs for a touchdown against the Long Island Sharks during the second quarter at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Football

Neal Brown Gives Insight on Garrett Greene's Development

Sep 12, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (24) fumbles the ball on a hit by Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kyzir White (44) in the fourth quarter at FedExField.
Mountaineers in the Pros

WATCH: Kyzir White's Forced Fumble Sets up Game-Winner

Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban has words for Mercer linebacker Jordan Williams (40) as he leaves the field Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Football

AP Top 25 College Football Poll Week 3

USATSI_16733639_168388579_lowres
Football

Sunday Morning Thoughts: O-Line Concerns, QB Situation + More