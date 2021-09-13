WVU @ Oklahoma Kickoff Time Announced

The stage is set for next week's game in Norman.

The Big 12 Conference has announced that WVU's Saturday, Sept. 25 Big 12 Conference road game at Oklahoma will be televised on ABC at 7:30 p.m. ET.

WVU’s home game this Saturday, Sept. 18 against Virginia Tech is set for noon. It’s a Gold Rush presented by Diversified Energy. All fans are encouraged to wear gold, and Coca-Cola will be distributing 60,000 gold rally towels. Limited tickets remain at WVUGAME.com and 1-800-WVU GAME.

West Virginia University will also hold its 30th annual Sports Hall of Fame induction this Saturday prior to the WVU-Virginia Tech football game. Induction ceremonies will begin at 9:00 a.m. in the Caperton Indoor Practice Facility. The public is invited to attend, and the event is free of charge.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.