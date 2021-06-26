Sports Illustrated home
Former WVU OL Tairiq Stewart Announces Transfer Destination

Stewart set to get a fresh start.
Friday evening, former West Virginia offensive lineman Tairiq Stewart announced that he will be transferring to North Carolina A&T.

Stewart was a member of the Mountaineers' 2020 signing class after beginning his career at ASA College. He chose the Mountaineers over Boise State, Maryland, Tennessee, Southern Miss, and UTSA.

Stewart did not appear in any game this past season.

