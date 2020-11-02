WVU Opens as Underdog vs Texas

The last two weeks have been a bit of a whirlwind for West Virginia head coach Neal Brown and the Mountaineers after surprisingly falling on the road to Texas Tech, who is now 2-4 and then following that up with a dominant win over No. 16 Kansas State the very next week.

West Virginia will be challenged once again this week as they hit the road to take on No. 22 the Texas Longhorns who are coming off a huge road upset of then No. 6 Oklahoma State. Since falling to Oklahoma in that four overtime thriller, the Longhorns have won two straight and are right back in the thick of the Big 12 race.

On Sunday, the sportsbooks opened Texas as a seven-point favorite over the Mountaineers. It will be a matchup of the Big 12's No. 1 scoring offense (Texas) and the league's No. 1 defense (West Virginia). Something has to give in this matchup and the oddsmakers feel like Texas has a slight edge and I can't say that I disagree. West Virginia is going to have to be able to score to keep pace with Sam Ehlinger and company. As good as the Mountaineer defense is, they're not going to be able to shutdown the Longhorn offense.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.