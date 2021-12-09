Skip to main content
    •
    December 9, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    WVU OT Wyatt Milum Earns Freshman All-American Honors

    Mountaineer offensive lineman Wyatt Milum recognized as one of the best in the country.
    Author:

    True freshman offensive lineman Wyatt Milum was recently named to the Freshman All-American teams by The Athletic and On3.

    Milum was considered West Virginia's top recruit in the 2021 recruiting class and earned the starting job at right tackle by the end of non-conference play. Although he had some bumps and bruises along the way, Milum had several moments of brilliance. 

    Milum appeared in eleven games this season for the Mountaineers and could be well on his way to becoming one of the best linemen in the Big 12 and possibly the country.

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Read More

    Facebook - @WVUonSI

    Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    USATSI_17042727_168388579_lowres
    Football

    WVU OT Wyatt Milum Earns Freshman All-American Honors

    42 seconds ago
    Nathan Adrian / Best Virginia
    Basketball

    Charleston, WV to Host TBT Regional for 2nd Straight Year

    2 hours ago
    Parker Moorer
    Football

    Former WVU OL Parker Moorer Chooses Transfer Destination

    3 hours ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) shoots during the second half against the Connecticut Huskies at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit:
    Basketball

    West Virginia Holds on to Knock off No. 15 UConn

    15 hours ago
    USATSI_17262313_168388579_lowres
    Basketball

    OFFICIAL: West Virginia Announces Starting 5 vs UConn

    18 hours ago
    Nap's Corner Ep. 46
    noncategorized

    Napoleon's Corner Ep. 48: Look in the Mirror

    19 hours ago
    TJ Banks
    Football

    West Virginia Loses Tight End to the NCAA Transfer Portal

    19 hours ago
    Untitled design (42)
    Basketball

    Score Predictions for West Virginia vs UConn

    Dec 8, 2021