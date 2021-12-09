WVU OT Wyatt Milum Earns Freshman All-American Honors

True freshman offensive lineman Wyatt Milum was recently named to the Freshman All-American teams by The Athletic and On3.

Milum was considered West Virginia's top recruit in the 2021 recruiting class and earned the starting job at right tackle by the end of non-conference play. Although he had some bumps and bruises along the way, Milum had several moments of brilliance.

Milum appeared in eleven games this season for the Mountaineers and could be well on his way to becoming one of the best linemen in the Big 12 and possibly the country.

