BREAKING: WVU QB Jarret Doege Makes Decision on Future

In 2022, the West Virginia Mountaineers will be ushering in a new starting quarterback. Friday evening, two-year starter Jarret Doege announced on Twitter that he will continue his college career but will do so elsewhere.

In two plus years as the starting quarterback for the Mountaineers, Doege compiled a 14-12 record while throwing for 6,53 yards, 40 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions.

West Virginia has two other scholarship quarterbacks on the current roster, Garrett Greene and Will "Goose" Crowder. The two will battle for the starting job alongside talented incoming freshman, Nicco Marchiol.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.