    December 31, 2021
    BREAKING: WVU QB Jarret Doege Makes Decision on Future

    The Mountaineer quarterback has spoken.
    In 2022, the West Virginia Mountaineers will be ushering in a new starting quarterback. Friday evening, two-year starter Jarret Doege announced on Twitter that he will continue his college career but will do so elsewhere.

    In two plus years as the starting quarterback for the Mountaineers, Doege compiled a 14-12 record while throwing for 6,53 yards, 40 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions.

    West Virginia has two other scholarship quarterbacks on the current roster, Garrett Greene and Will "Goose" Crowder. The two will battle for the starting job alongside talented incoming freshman, Nicco Marchiol.

