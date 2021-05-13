WVU RB Leddie Brown to Grace the Cover of Athlon Sports CFB Magazine

Senior West Virginia running back will be one of the many athletes that will be featured on the front of the annual Athlon Sports College Football magazine.

Link to purchase: CLICK HERE

Brown is coming into the 2021 season as one of the best running backs in the entire country. He finished 14th nationally last fall with 1,010 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in just 10 games, averaging 101 yards per game. Brown proved that he could handle the role of being a workhorse in the backfield carrying much of the load in the running game. He did get a little banged up in the middle of the season but was able to play through the bumps and bruises he accumulated throughout the year. Following his breakout 2020 campaign, Brown was one of three Mountaineers named to the All-Big 12 First Team joining DL Darius Stills and LB Tony Fields II.

With Alec Sinkfield now off to Boston College, Brown is going to be the only Mountaineer running back that has 20 or more career carries to his name. Redshirt sophomore Tony Mathis Jr. and sophomore A'varius Sparrow will be the first two backs rotated in the game but look for Leddie Brown to still get near 20-25 touches per game.

