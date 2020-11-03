WVU Releases Depth Chart for Texas Game
Schuyler Callihan
On Monday evening, West Virginia released it's depth chart for their Big 12 road showdown with No. 22 Texas. This will be a big game for the Mountaineers as they try to keep pace in the Big 12 Conference race. Interesting to note that left tackle Junior Uzebu is not listed on the two-deep, but instead redshirt freshman walk-on Nick Malone is.
OFFENSE
QB: Jarret Doege, Austin Kendall
RB: Leddie Brown, Alec Sinkfield
WR (X): Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Ali Jennings
WR (H): Winston Wright Jr., Sam James
WR (Z): Sean Ryan, Isaiah Esdale, Sam Brown
SLOT: T.J. Simmons, Reese Smith
TE: Mike O'Laughlin, T.J. Banks
LT: Brandon Yates, Nick Malone
LG: Zach Frazier OR James Gmiter, Blaine Scott
C: Chase Behrndt, Zach Frazier
RG: Michael Brown, Jordan White
RT: John Hughes, Briason Mays
DEFENSE
DT: Dante Stills, Akheem Mesidor
NT: Darius Stills, Quay Mays OR Jordan Jefferson
DE: Jeffery Pooler Jr., Jalen Thornton
BANDIT: Dylan Tonkery, Jared Bartlett
WILL: Josh Chandler-Semedo, Exree Loe
MIKE: Tony Fields II, Dylan Tonkery
SPEAR: Tykee Smith, Jairo Faverus
LCB: Dreshun Miller, Jackie Matthews
RCB: Nicktroy Fortune, Daryl Porter Jr.
FS: Alonzo Addae, Jake Long
CAT: Sean Mahone, Noah Guzman
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Casey Legg, Tyler Sumpter
H: Graeson Malashevich
P: Kolton McGhee OR Tyler Sumpter
KO: Casey Legg, Kolton McGhee
LS: Kyle Poland, JP Hadley
KR: Winston Wright Jr., Sam James
PR: Alec Sinkfield, Graeson Malashevich
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:
Facebook - @WVUonSI
Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.