WVU Releases Depth Chart for Texas Game

On Monday evening, West Virginia released it's depth chart for their Big 12 road showdown with No. 22 Texas. This will be a big game for the Mountaineers as they try to keep pace in the Big 12 Conference race. Interesting to note that left tackle Junior Uzebu is not listed on the two-deep, but instead redshirt freshman walk-on Nick Malone is.

OFFENSE

QB: Jarret Doege, Austin Kendall

RB: Leddie Brown, Alec Sinkfield

WR (X): Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Ali Jennings

WR (H): Winston Wright Jr., Sam James

WR (Z): Sean Ryan, Isaiah Esdale, Sam Brown

SLOT: T.J. Simmons, Reese Smith

TE: Mike O'Laughlin, T.J. Banks

LT: Brandon Yates, Nick Malone

LG: Zach Frazier OR James Gmiter, Blaine Scott

C: Chase Behrndt, Zach Frazier

RG: Michael Brown, Jordan White

RT: John Hughes, Briason Mays

DEFENSE

DT: Dante Stills, Akheem Mesidor

NT: Darius Stills, Quay Mays OR Jordan Jefferson

DE: Jeffery Pooler Jr., Jalen Thornton

BANDIT: Dylan Tonkery, Jared Bartlett

WILL: Josh Chandler-Semedo, Exree Loe

MIKE: Tony Fields II, Dylan Tonkery

SPEAR: Tykee Smith, Jairo Faverus

LCB: Dreshun Miller, Jackie Matthews

RCB: Nicktroy Fortune, Daryl Porter Jr.

FS: Alonzo Addae, Jake Long

CAT: Sean Mahone, Noah Guzman

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Casey Legg, Tyler Sumpter

H: Graeson Malashevich

P: Kolton McGhee OR Tyler Sumpter

KO: Casey Legg, Kolton McGhee

LS: Kyle Poland, JP Hadley

KR: Winston Wright Jr., Sam James

PR: Alec Sinkfield, Graeson Malashevich

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.