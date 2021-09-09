September 9, 2021
WVU Releases Uniform Combo for Long Island Game

This week's game threads are officially set.
The West Virginia Mountaineers will look to bounce back in a big way this Saturday for the home opener against Long Island. WVU will be wearing blue helmets, gray jerseys, and gray pants this Saturday.

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two schools. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. EST and can be seen on Big 12 NOW/ESPN+.

