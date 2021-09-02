September 2, 2021
WVU Releases Uniform Combo for Maryland Game

The game one threads are officially set.
Author:
Publish date:

The 2021 season will get underway this Saturday for the Mountaineers in College Park where they will take on the Maryland Terrapins. WVU will be sporting blue helmets, blue jerseys, and white pants for the season opener. Maryland will be wearing their white uniforms.

West Virginia currently holds a 28-22-2 edge in the all-time series and has won nine of the past ten meetings against the Terps.

