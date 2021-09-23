WVU Releases Uniform Combo for Oklahoma Game

West Virginia heads to Norman, Oklahoma this Saturday for their 2021 Big 12 Conference opener to take on the Oklahoma Sooners. The Mountaineers are coming off an emotional win over No. 15 Virginia Tech in the Battle for the Black Diamond Trophy.

Moments ago, WVU released their weekly video unveiling the team's uniform combo for the upcoming game. This week, the Mountaineers will wear blue helmets, white jerseys, and blue pants.

Kickoff between the Mountaineers and Sooners is set for 7:30 p.m. EST on ABC.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.