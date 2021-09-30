September 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

WVU Releases Uniform Combo for Texas Tech Game

This week's game threads are officially set.
Author:

The Mountaineers return to Milan Puskar Stadium this Saturday to host Texas Tech for this year's homecoming game. With a win, WVU will be back to .500 in Big 12 Conference play and would move to 3-2 on the season.

Moments ago, WVU released their weekly video unveiling the team's uniform combo for the upcoming game. This week, the Mountaineers will wear gold helmets, blue jerseys, and gold pants.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

uniforms
Football

WVU Releases Uniform Combo for Texas Tech Game

12 seconds ago
Untitled design (1)
Football

WATCH: WVU vs Texas Tech Preview + Prediction

1 hour ago
WVU Basketball
Basketball

WVU Freshman James Okonkwo out for a Month

2 hours ago
USATSI_15109615_168388579_lowres
Area 304+

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Texas Tech

3 hours ago
Member Exclusive
USATSI_16776502_168388579_lowres
Football

Around the Big 12 - Week 5 Preview + Predictions

6 hours ago
Sep 18, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman Taijh Alston (12) and defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor (90) sack Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Braxton Burmeister (3) during the third quarter at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Football

Taijh Alston Name to the Ted Hendricks Award Watch List

6 hours ago
Taijh Alson(12), Dante Stills (55), Kaden Prather celebrate with the Black Diamond Trophy at midfield after knocking off No. 15 Virginia Tech.
Football

Bowl Projections for West Virginia - Week 5

7 hours ago
USATSI_16685289_168388579_lowres
Football

Rich Rodriguez Provides Health Update of His Son After Stint in ICU

7 hours ago