WVU Releases Uniform Combo for Texas Tech Game

The Mountaineers return to Milan Puskar Stadium this Saturday to host Texas Tech for this year's homecoming game. With a win, WVU will be back to .500 in Big 12 Conference play and would move to 3-2 on the season.

Moments ago, WVU released their weekly video unveiling the team's uniform combo for the upcoming game. This week, the Mountaineers will wear gold helmets, blue jerseys, and gold pants.

