WVU Releases Uniform Combo vs Baylor Game

West Virginia has dropped two straight games and is looking to pick up their first win in Big 12 Conference play this weekend at Baylor before heading into their bye week.

Moments ago, WVU released their weekly video unveiling the team's uniform combo for the upcoming game. This week, the Mountaineers will wear blue helmets, white jerseys, and white pants.

