WVU Releases Uniform Combo vs Oklahoma

This week's threads are set.

Moments ago, WVU released their weekly video unveiling the team's uniform combo for the upcoming game. This week, the Mountaineers will wear blue helmets with the state outline filled in with the American flag in honor of Veterans Day, blue jerseys, and blue pants.

