WVU Reveals Uniform Combo for Showdown with No. 25 Virginia

The West Virginia Mountaineers are ready to rock and roll for a big-time showdown against the No. 25 Virginia Cavaliers in Charlotte on Saturday, and now, we know what they will be wearing when they take the field under the lights at Bank of America Stadium.

West Virginia's Threads for Week 3

The Mountaineers will wear the glossy blue helmets, white jerseys, and blue pants.

Stats via @WVUniforms304

Most worn rank: 7



Record: 19-15



Total games worn: 34



Win percentage: 56%



Last worn: 2025 at Arizona State

Head coach Rich Rodriguez dang near gave away the entire uniform earlier this week on his weekly radio show, saying that the team would be wearing white jerseys, blue hats, and... then he was quickly cut off by his team to not ruin the video reveal. If you know Rich Rod, the last thing he thinks about is uniforms, and the reveal probably slipped his mind at the time.

Virginia's Threads

The Cavaliers are going with their throwback uniforms, which are, well, pretty plain. Their matte white helmet had a split navy blue/orange stripe down the middle with no logos or numbers on the side. They will wear orange jerseys as the designated home team. And the look will be complete with white pants with the same split navy blue/orange stripe down the side.

Mountaineer fans...WEAR GOLD!

Despite wearing the blue-white-blue uniform combination, WVU is encouraging all Mountaineer fans coming to the game to wear gold. With WVU and Virginia sharing navy blue as a primary color, it only makes sense for both fan bases to wear their other color to stand out and not be confused with the other team, so you can expect a ton of gold and orange to be filling the seats at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday.

WVU's History in Charlotte

Since we already discussed the Mountaineers' history with Virginia earlier in the week, let's revisit the team's previous five trips to the Queen City.

1999: vs. East Carolina L 23-30

2002: vs. Virginia L 22-48 (Continental Tire Bowl)

2008: vs. North Carolina W 31-30 (Meineke Car Care Bowl)

2018 vs. Tennessee: W 40-14

2023 vs. North Carolina W 30-10 (Duke's Mayo Bowl)

The Mountaineers and Cavaliers will lift the lid on the action at 7:30 p.m. ET. You can catch the game on the ACC Network or on the Watch ESPN app. We will have coverage on the Mountaineer Postgame Show on our YouTube channel (West Virginia On SI).