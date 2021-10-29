WVU Running Back Enters Transfer Portal

West Virginia redshirt freshman running back A'Varius Sparrow has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. The news was first reported by Rivals.com and has been confirmed by a source close to Mountaineer Maven.

Sparrow was one of the final pieces of Neal Brown's first recruiting class in 2020. He chose West Virginia over other offers from Florida Atlantic, Rutgers, Central Florida, South Florida, Western Illinois, and a handful of others.

Sparrow was expected to be in the mix for the No. 2 role behind Leddie Brown this season but has seen very limited action and has fallen behind Tony Mathis and true freshman Justin Johnson Jr. on the depth chart. In eight career games, Sparrow rushed for 14 yards and a touchdown on six carries.

This leaves the WVU running back room with Leddie Brown, Tony Mathis, Justin Johnson Jr., and Jaylen Anderson.

