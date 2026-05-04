WVU Is One of the Teams That Fits the Criteria for a National Championship Contender

For the second time in as many years under the leadership of Steve Sabins, the West Virginia Mountaineers are in contention for a Big 12 title and are viewed as a serious threat to make some noise in the NCAA Tournament.

Fresh off a sweep of Kansas, the Mountaineers will head into tomorrow's neutral site game against Marshall with a 31-12 (16-8) record. They moved up a few spots to No. 15 in a pair of Top 25 polls and up to No. 18 in another earlier this morning. Generally, Top 25 teams are going to have a chance to make a run at reaching Omaha, but to win it all? There's a certain criteria that must be met, and WVU is one of 42 teams that check every box as of today.

11Point7 College Baseball, a popular college baseball follow on X, did the research and found that every national championship winner since 2010 had several things in common such as not having lost more than eight games by March 15th, lost more than 12 games by April 1st, had more than 23 losses entering the postseason, had a record worse than 8-7 through their first 15 games, fell below .500 after March 15th, finished below .500 in their final ten games, lost more than four of five games after April 15th, been swept more than two times, went the entire month of April without winning a series, had a losing record on the road, and had a losing streak of five or more games.

Obviously, some of these are still to be determined with the two Big 12 series and a non-conference game remaining, but so far, WVU has done everything it has needed to do to fit the criteria of past national champions. That being said, so have 41 others.

We now have 42 teams that currently fit the national champion criteria. https://t.co/fZ7l6927kY pic.twitter.com/8eWteU7GBU — 11Point7 College Baseball (@11point7) May 4, 2026

Why West Virginia is a true contender

WVU Athletics Communications

It goes beyond the numbers, if you ask me. This team has the pieces to reach Omaha, and if they do that, anything is possible. The starting rotation is anchored by two of the best pitchers in the Big 12 in Maxx Yehl and Chansen Cole. They have three elite options out of the bullpen, including Ian Korn, who can eat up some innings and, in long relief if needed, and they have a balanced lineup.

In the past, WVU would have had a hard time finding ways to cover innings and would have had a glaring soft spot in the lineup that would give them some issues. That's not the case with this year's group. Yehl and Cole have consistently pitched well and deep into games, just as Korn has done out of the bullpen. And while the lineup may not be packed with power, everyone can hit, work the count, and run, putting stress on the opposing team defensively.