WVU's Week 1 Standouts and Struggles: Who Graded the Best and Worst?

The game was never truly in doubt for West Virginia on Saturday, but they allowed it to be much closer than they needed it to be, thanks to a lackluster showing in the second half.

Who played well and who didn't? We'll highlight the top and bottom three on both sides of the ball each week throughout the season, using the grades from Pro Football Focus.

Offense

West Virginia University receiver DJ Epps | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

Highest graded (min. 30 snaps)

QB Mike Hawkins Jr. (79.5): He didn't have many opportunities to throw the football (14 attempts), but when he did, he looked sharp. Calm, cool, and collected, just as advertised. If Rodriguez opens up the playbook, this offense can reach another level. Hawkins can truly do it all. He had a passer rating of 181.3 while rushing for 103 yards and a score.

RG Amare Grayson (78.5): Bubba got some great push and was really the driving force of the run game up front. Of the five linemen, you could feel his presence the most, so it's not surprising whatsoever that he's the highest-graded player among that group and No. 2 on the entire offense.

WR DJ Epps (72.6): The Troy transfer caught all three passes that were thrown his way, including a tough grab over the middle of the field on 3rd down. He also carried the rock a couple of times for five yards, and I think it's safe to say you can expect more of that. They want to find ways to get the ball in his hands.

Lowest graded (min. 30 snaps)

RT Carsten Casady (34.9): Casady was by far the worst-graded player on WVU's roster and certainly so along the offensive line. He received a 38.6 in pass pro and 29.9 in the run game. Ouch.

TE Ryan Ward (46.8): Ward saw 30 snaps, 23 of which were run plays where he served as an extension of the offensive line. The push just wasn't there, and it's something WVU really needs out of that tight end group, be it Ward or someone else.

WR John Neider (56.4): Personally, I didn't think Neider played poorly. He wasn't great, but I do think this grade is a little harsh.

Defense

WVU Athletics Communications

Highest graded (min. 30 snaps)

DL Nate Gabriel (79.3): Big Nate was my player to watch for WVU's defense on The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and boy, did he live up to the billing. He logged a couple of tackles, one tackle for loss, a sack, and punched a ball out. Very active and constantly in the backfield, recording five pressures and four hurries. Certainly the best game of his career to this point.

DE Zeke Durham-Campbell (75.8): I understand it's Coastal Carolina, but this doesn't look like it will be a Jimmori Robinson situation — a bunch of hype and not much to show for it. Zeke had six pressures, five hurries, two stops, and a fumble recovery. A really nice start to his Mountaineer career.

EDGE Harper Holloman (75.2): We knew coming into the year that Holloman was going to be a handful for opposing offensive tackles, and he wasted very little time making an impact. Not only did he generate four pressures and two tackles for loss, but he also made an incredibly athletic play breaking up a pass on 3rd down near the sideline.

Lowest graded (min. 30 snaps)

CB Chams Diagne (53.9): The Georgia State transfer gave up three catches for 51 yards, including a long of 34. They are going to need him to play much better, considering they don't seem to have a ton of confidence in the rest of the options in the room. At least not right now.

S Andrew Powdrell (58.8): Powdrell received a ton of praise from the staff all offseason and deservedly so. This wasn't the debut he was hoping to have, giving up three catches on three targets for 56 yards and a touchdown, while also missing two tackles.

LB Ashton Woods (60.2): Woods played the eighth-most snaps of any Mountaineer defender, and there were two plays in particular against the pass that he'd like to have back.