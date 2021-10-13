    • October 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    BREAKING: WVU Safety Kerry Martin Enters Transfer Portal

    The Mountaineers lose a member of the secondary.
    Author:

    West Virginia redshirt sophomore safety Kerry Martin (Charleston, WV) has entered the transfer portal, a source tells Mountaineer Maven.

    In 2019, Martin saw heavy action starting in four games and appearing in all 12 contests as a true freshman. Martin finished the year 6th on the team in tackles (50) while also registering 2.5 tackles for loss and five pass breakups. Shortly following the end of the season, Martin was named to the Pro Football Focus All-Freshman Team (Third Team).

    Martin was the lone Mountaineer to opt-out of the 2020 season due to concerns of the coronavirus. Several players across the country decided not to play a year ago in wake of the pandemic and those players did not have to forfeit a year of eligibility. 

    So far this season, Martin has appeared in five games and has made three tackles (1 TFL).

    He will have three years of eligibility remaining. 

    Kerry Martin 2nd Half 2
    Football

    BREAKING: WVU Safety Kerry Martin Enters Transfer Portal

    10 seconds ago
