WVU Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Director of Athletics Shane Lyons announces the class of 2022 WVU Sports Hall of Fame honorees

West Virginia University Athletics Director Shane Lyons announced the 32nd class of honorees in the West Virginia University Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday.

The 2022 class includes:

Donna Abbott (women’s basketball)

Marie-Louise Asselin (cross country/track)

Tavon Austin (football)

Stedman Bailey (football)

Marsha Beasley (rifle)

Marilee Hohmann (rifle)

Kevin Jones (men’s basketball)

Geno Smith (football).

Induction ceremonies will take place on Saturday, Sept. 17, prior to the West Virginia-Towson football game.

