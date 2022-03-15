BREAKING: WVU Starting CB Enters Transfer Portal

The Mountaineers lose another to the portal.

West Virginia starting cornerback Nicktroy Fortune entered the transfer portal Tuesday evening after spending three seasons with the team.

Toward the end of his true freshman season, Fortune started a pair of games and kept the starting job carrying over into his sophomore season in 2020. Fortune was considered West Virginia's best corners heading into the 2021 campaign but a season-ending knee injury cut his year short by five games. For his career, Fortune tallied 77 tackles, one interception, and six pass breakups.

Fortune becomes the fourth defensive back to transfer out of WVU this offseason, joining Jackie Matthews, Daryl Porter Jr., and Kerry Martin.

