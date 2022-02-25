BREAKING: WVU Starting Linebacker Enters Transfer Portal
Another Mountaineer exits Morgantown.
West Virginia starting linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo has entered the transfer portal, according to Matt Zenitz of on3Sports. A source close to Mountaineer Maven has confirmed this latest news.
Throughout the last four seasons, Chandler-Semedo has tallied 257 tackles, six pass breakups, three forced fumbles, three interceptions, and 1.5 sacks.
