BREAKING: WVU Starting Linebacker Enters Transfer Portal

West Virginia starting linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo has entered the transfer portal, according to Matt Zenitz of on3Sports. A source close to Mountaineer Maven has confirmed this latest news.

Throughout the last four seasons, Chandler-Semedo has tallied 257 tackles, six pass breakups, three forced fumbles, three interceptions, and 1.5 sacks.

