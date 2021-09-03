WVU Still Searching for a Few Starters Prior to Season Opener

The Mountaineers have most of their starting lineup set but there are still a few question marks heading into the season opener at Maryland.

West Virginia has 19 of their 22 starting spots solidified heading into the season opener against the Maryland Terrapins. Nine of the eleven on the offensive side are locked in while ten are secured on the defensive side.

Which positions are still up for grabs? Who is battling for those jobs? Let's get right to it.

WR (Z): Sean Ryan, Isaiah Esdale, Sam Brown

You could probably make an argument for each of these three guys to get the starting nod. They all bring a little something different to the game. Ryan is someone that could be a regular target for throws downfield, Esdale is a reliable go-to guy in 3rd down situations, and Brown has all the WR1 traits but isn't fully developed yet. I don't foresee any of the three completely falling out of the offensive game plan but I do expect Ryan and Esdale to emerge as the best two options.

RT: Parker Moorer, Wyatt Milum

Although there is an "OR" listed between the two on the depth chart, Neal Brown indicated that Parker Moorer will likely get the start during his weekly show. He did mention that Milum will play but the amount of snaps that he will play is an unknown. Regardless of who the Mountaineers roll out there, they will be in pretty good shape. The coaching staff has been extremely high on Moorer since coming to WVU and now, he's finally getting an opportunity to start. True freshman Wyatt Milum will be a multi-year starter but there's no telling if his role as a starter will take place this season.

Bandit: VanDarius Cowan, Jared Bartlett

I don't know if I consider this much of a battle, honestly. Both Cowan and Bartlett are going to see a ton of playing snaps and at times, will be on the field together opposite one another. Cowan, a former Alabama transfer, has yet to stay healthy since coming to WVU. If he can avoid the injury bug in 2021, he could be in store for a big year in which he will play his way into being drafted. Cowan's injury history opened the door for Jared Bartlett to play early in his career and he's shown some flashes of the player he can be which is a dominant pass rusher off the edge and a very good run stopper.

