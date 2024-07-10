WVU's Top Rated Player on College Football 25 is...
EA Sports released the top 100 player ratings on the College Football 25 video game on Wednesday morning and the lone representative of the West Virginia Mountaineers? Left tackle Wyatt Milum.
It's no surprise that Milum is the highest-rated Mountaineer, but it is a little shocking that he's the only player on the list, checking in at No. 82 overall. Although he didn't breakthrough until the back half of the season, running back Jahiem White could have easily been thrown in somewhere in the 90s of the rankings (not overall rating). But maybe the biggest stunner is quarterback Garrett Greene not being featured on this list.
The quarterbacks that rank ahead of Greene and are ranked in the top 100 are Kaidon Salter (Liberty), Jalon Daniels (Kansas), Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss), Jalen Milroe (Alabama), Dillon Gabriel (Oregon), Quinn Ewers (Texas), Carson Beck (Georgia), and Shedeur Sanders (Colorado).
Milum, however, is rated as the fourth-best left tackle in the game behind only Will Campbell (LSU), Kelvin Banks Jr. (Texas), and Ireontae Ersery (Minnesota).
READ MORE ABOUT WVU ATHLETICS
Five Takeaways from WVU's Initial Depth Chart
Jersey Numbers for WVU Newcomers, Changes for a Pair of Returners