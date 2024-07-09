WVU Releases 2024 Preseason Depth Chart
Tuesday morning, the West Virginia Mountaineers released their initial depth chart for the 2024 season.
OFFENSE
QB: Garrett Greene, Nicco Marchiol
RB: Jahiem White OR CJ Donaldson
WR (X): Hudson Clement OR Jaden Bray
WR (H): Rodney Gallagher III, Ric'Darious Farmer
WR (Z): Preston Fox OR Traylon Ray
TE: Kole Taylor, Treylan Davis
LT: Wyatt Milum, Johnny Williams IV
LG: Tomas Rimac, Sullivan Weidman
C: Brandon Yates, Landen Livingston
RG: Ja'Quay Hubbard, Nick Krahe
RT: Nick Malone, Xavier Bausley
DEFENSE
DE: Sean Martin, TJ Jackson, Taurus Simmons
NT: Fatorma Mulbah OR Hammond Russell IV, Nate Gabriel
DT: Edward Vesterinen, Asani Redwood
SPUR: Tyrin Bradley Jr., Ty French
WLB: Josiah Trotter OR Ben Cutter
MLB: Trey Lathan, Caden Biser OR Reid Carrico
SPEAR: Aubrey Burks, Zae Jennings
CB: Ayden Garnes, TJ Crandall, Jordan Jackson
FS: Anthony Wilson, Jaheem Joseph
CAT: Josiah Jackson OR Kekoura Tarnue, Israel Boyce
CB: Garnett Hollis Jr., Jacolby Spells, Dontez Fagan
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Michael Hayes, RJ Kocan
H: Leighton Bechdel, Oliver Straw
P: Oliver Straw, Leighton Bechdel
KO: Michael Hayes
LS: Austin Brinkman, Macguire Moss
KR: Hudson Clement, Preston Fox
PR: Preston Fox, Rodney Gallagher III
