WVU Releases 2024 Preseason Depth Chart

The first official look at the Mountaineer two-deep.

Schuyler Callihan

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Tuesday morning, the West Virginia Mountaineers released their initial depth chart for the 2024 season.

OFFENSE

QB: Garrett Greene, Nicco Marchiol

RB: Jahiem White OR CJ Donaldson

WR (X): Hudson Clement OR Jaden Bray

WR (H): Rodney Gallagher III, Ric'Darious Farmer

WR (Z): Preston Fox OR Traylon Ray

TE: Kole Taylor, Treylan Davis

LT: Wyatt Milum, Johnny Williams IV

LG: Tomas Rimac, Sullivan Weidman

C: Brandon Yates, Landen Livingston

RG: Ja'Quay Hubbard, Nick Krahe

RT: Nick Malone, Xavier Bausley

DEFENSE

DE: Sean Martin, TJ Jackson, Taurus Simmons

NT: Fatorma Mulbah OR Hammond Russell IV, Nate Gabriel

DT: Edward Vesterinen, Asani Redwood

SPUR: Tyrin Bradley Jr., Ty French

WLB: Josiah Trotter OR Ben Cutter

MLB: Trey Lathan, Caden Biser OR Reid Carrico

SPEAR: Aubrey Burks, Zae Jennings

CB: Ayden Garnes, TJ Crandall, Jordan Jackson

FS: Anthony Wilson, Jaheem Joseph

CAT: Josiah Jackson OR Kekoura Tarnue, Israel Boyce

CB: Garnett Hollis Jr., Jacolby Spells, Dontez Fagan

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Michael Hayes, RJ Kocan

H: Leighton Bechdel, Oliver Straw

P: Oliver Straw, Leighton Bechdel

KO: Michael Hayes

LS: Austin Brinkman, Macguire Moss

KR: Hudson Clement, Preston Fox

PR: Preston Fox, Rodney Gallagher III

