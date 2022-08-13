Skip to main content

WVU vs Virginia Tech Announced as a Sellout

Another rivalry game has been sold out.

For those that think West Virginia "doesn't bring value to the ACC", well they may want to re-evaluate their opinion. WVU, an unranked team, has now helped sellout two road games against ACC opponents; Pitt and Virginia Tech.

The Backyard Brawl was officially announced a sellout on August 5th and on Thursday, Virginia Tech announced that all tickets have been sold for their date with the Mountaineers on September 22nd.

West Virginia won last year's meeting in Morgantown 27-21 and lead the all-time series over the Hokies, 29-23-1.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_18861002_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

WATCH: Kyzir White Intercepts Jets QB Zach Wilson

By Schuyler Callihan32 minutes ago
WVU football helmet
Football

WVU Receiver Enters Transfer Portal

By Schuyler Callihan1 hour ago
BIg 12 or BOLT (6)
Football

Between The Eers: WVU Football Schedule Breakdown

By Schuyler Callihan16 hours ago
Jordan Brewster
WVU Womens Soccer

Brewster Named Player to Watch by Coaches Poll

By Julia Mellett21 hours ago
Oct 31, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton (0) runs after a catch during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium
Football

Bryce Ford-Wheaton and the Pursuit of Greatness in 2022

By Zach Campbell22 hours ago
WVU Men's Soccer
WVU Mens Soccer

Thiesen Named Player to Watch by Coaches Poll

By Julia Mellett23 hours ago
From left to right: Will Crowder (7), JT Daniels (18), Jake Robbins (16)
Football

Neal Brown & Graham Harrell's Timeline to Figure Out Starters, Two-Deep

By Schuyler CallihanAug 12, 2022 9:02 AM EDT
Oct 23, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers tight end Mike O'Laughlin (87) catches a pass during the first quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
Football

'Too Early to Tell' if Mike O'Laughlin Will Play in Season Opener

By Schuyler CallihanAug 12, 2022 8:55 AM EDT