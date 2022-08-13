WVU vs Virginia Tech Announced as a Sellout

For those that think West Virginia "doesn't bring value to the ACC", well they may want to re-evaluate their opinion. WVU, an unranked team, has now helped sellout two road games against ACC opponents; Pitt and Virginia Tech.

The Backyard Brawl was officially announced a sellout on August 5th and on Thursday, Virginia Tech announced that all tickets have been sold for their date with the Mountaineers on September 22nd.

West Virginia won last year's meeting in Morgantown 27-21 and lead the all-time series over the Hokies, 29-23-1.

