BREAKING: WVU Wide Receiver Enters Transfer Portal

Friday morning, West Virginia redshirt junior wide receiver Randy Fields Jr. announced on Twitter that he is leaving the program and entering his name into the NCAA transfer portal.

Fields saw very limited playing time at wide receiver while he saw most of his action on special teams. Fields appeared in 12 games in 2019 making one catch for six yards and appeared in just one game this past season - the season opener vs Eastern Kentucky.

The 6'3", 185-pound receiver from Elkton, Maryland chose West Virginia out of high school over other offers stemming from Cincinnati, Pitt, and a few others.

