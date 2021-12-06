BREAKING: WVU Wide Receiver Enters Transfer Portal

Monday afternoon, redshirt senior wide receiver Isaiah Esdale took to Twitter to announce that he is entering the NCAA transfer portal. After four seasons with the Mountaineers, Esdale totaled 56 receptions for 648 yards and two touchdowns.

Esdale committed to Dana Holgorsen's staff after starting his career at the junior college level at Eastern Arizona C.C. Esdale has one year of eligibility remaining due to the extra year the NCAA is allowing athletes to have due to COVID in 2020.

