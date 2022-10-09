WVU's Keys to the Game vs Baylor

After a poor showing in Austin, the bye week couldn't have come at a better time for West Virginia. Not only were they able to use the bye to fix some things but also get healthy as a handful of players suffered injuries during the loss to Texas.

Can the Mountaineers get back on track and defeat the defending Big 12 champion Baylor Bears?

Here are my three keys to the game.

Start fast

Falling behind 28-0 in the first half just simply can't happen again. That was a team that looked unprepared and failed to adjust when they saw a defensive front that they weren't expecting. Digging yourself a hole against the defending champs is a spot you don't want to be in. Jumping out to a 7-10 point lead by half will give WVU a chance to overcome any defensive issues/miscues in the second half.

Find a rushing attack

With C.J. Donaldson ruled out, the Mountaineers aren't going to have their leading rusher. This is a big opportunity for Tony Mathis and Justin Johnson Jr. to gain more trust from the coaching staff with a big day. More importantly, you must have a balanced attack against this Dave Aranda defense that only allows 98 yards on the ground per game.

Make a big play on special teams

If West Virginia is going to win this game, they're going to need to steal a possession somehow, someway. Normally, you would think an interception or fumble, but I'm turning to the special teams unit. Blocked kick/punt, or return a kick/punt for a touchdown. Help your young defense out.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:



Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.