WVU's Keys to the Game vs Texas

The West Virginia Mountaineers hit the road once again for another primetime matchup against the Texas Longhorns. What must WVU do in order to pick up their first league win of the season?

Here are my three keys to the game.

Don't be Texas Tech, play to your strengths

Last week, the Red Raiders went uptempo and ran 100 plays against the Texas defense. Taking that game plan sounds good, but it's not the recipe for success for WVU. Now, West Virginia will go uptempo in certain spots, but it's not the heartbeat of their philosophy, nor should it be. There's no reason to gas yourself out in an attempt to gas the opposing team out because it's what someone else did a week ago. You can wear a team out effectively by following the second key to the game.

Run, run, run, run, and run some more

This Mountaineer rushing attack has been lethal. Regardless of who touches the ball, they are having success. The trio of CJ Donaldson, Tony Mathis, and Justin Johnson Jr. should be utilized heavily in this game. Trust the veteran offensive line to continue to win their one on ones and get to the second and third levels of the defense to allow those backs to get downhill in a hurry. Running the ball right into the teeth of the defense time and time again will lead to hands on hips for the Texas defense.

Limit Bijan Robinson

You're not going to stop him, so let's just get that frame of thinking out of the picture. Robinson, in my opinion, is the best running back in the country and by a wide margin. Focus on limiting the big, explosive runs by stacking the box forcing Ewers/Card to beat you in the air.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:



Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.