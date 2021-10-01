WVU's Keys to the Game vs Texas Tech

The Mountaineers return home this Saturday for their Big 12 home opener and homecoming game against Texas Tech (3-1, 0-1). The Red Raiders have won the last two meetings in the series but West Virginia essentially handed them the game a year ago with a fumble that was returned for the game-winning touchdown.

This week's three keys to the game are fairly simple and obvious. Sometimes to win football games, it comes down to the basics. That's the case this week for WVU.

Win the turnover battle

This has been a big issue in West Virginia's last two losses against Texas Tech. Losing the turnover battle usually means you're going to be on the wrong side of the final score. It's just hard to overcome giving extra possessions to the opposing team. Neal Brown has been extremely pleased with the defense and rightfully so. But if there's one thing they need to do better, it's creating turnovers. Through four games, WVU has just one interception and two fumble recoveries. Getting turnovers means you're getting more opportunities with the football which is exactly what this struggling offense needs.

On the offensive side of the ball, Jarret Doege has to take much better care of the football. He's made some careless decisions that have resulted in interceptions or 3rd and longs. Doege has to feel when the pressure is getting to him and either get the ball out or chuck it out of bounds and live to play another down.

2nd half scoring

This could be a key to the game for every week at this point. West Virginia's offense has been hard to watch after halftime. In the three games played against Power Five teams, WVU has scored a total of nine points in the 2nd half of those games. Whether it's penalties, dropped passes, poor protection, bad throws, questionable play calls, or a lack of halftime adjustments, something has to change. The defense isn't going to be able to save you every single week and at some point, the defense is going to have a bad day. That's football. The offense has to step up and put more points on the board. If they do, this team can compete for a spot in the Big 12 championship. If not, they'll struggle to make a bowl game.

Eliminate explosive plays

Texas Tech's offense thrives on explosive plays down the field. They currently sit 2nd nationally averaging 7.5 yards per play, 3rd in 30+ yard plays (16) T-1st in 40+ yard plays (12), and 1st in 50+ yard plays (9). If they hit on big play after big play, WVU's offense is going to have a hard time keeping up. West Virginia wants this game to be in the 20s, maybe 30s. Defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley is going to dial up a bunch of pressure from all over the place and try to get Tech behind the sticks. Henry Colombi has a strong arm but if you get some bodies in the paint, he's going to be inaccurate. One guy to keep your eye on in the passing game is Erik Ezukanma. So far this season, he is averaging 17.1 yards per reception. He's their big hitter.

