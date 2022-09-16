WVU's Keys to the Game vs Towson

The season couldn't have gotten off to a worse start for West Virginia. They ride into Week 3 with an 0-2 record which includes a 55-42 overtime loss to Kansas. How do they put the first two games behind them and finally get in the win column?

Back to the basics

Too many self-inflicted mistakes through the first two weeks. Dropping critical passes, inopportune penalties, missed assignments, poor tackling, you name it. This will be the only game this season where you can get away with those sorts of things, so you might as well fix it now. We heard a lot in the postgame and even earlier this week from Neal Brown about the simplest of things such as lining up wrong. That can't happen when big boy football resumes next Thursday.

Fly to the ball

The defense was an absolute mess against Kansas. There was little to no push up front which is concerning considering how much talent exists in the front seven. But that's not the biggest problem. There were too many missed tackles, busted coverages, miscommunication, and a whole lot of finger-pointing. Somebody on that defense has to take accountability and be the voice that keeps the unit together when things go a little sideways. One way to overcome poor tackling is to just swarm to the ball. Have multiple hats around the ball carrier and tackle in numbers. Doing so also shows a willingness to make a play even if you're the one creating the play for someone else.

Take it personal

When you lose the first two games of the season to Pitt - a big rival - and Kansas - the doormat of the Big 12, your confidence can take a hit. For the past five or so days, all these guys have heard is about how bad they are and how Neal Brown is squarely on the hot seat (according to the fanbase). I know it's Towson, an FCS opponent, but this is a perfect opportunity to get things fixed, put a complete game together, and regain some confidence heading into the Virginia Tech game. If this team doesn't play ticked off, something is seriously wrong.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.