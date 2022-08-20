WVU's Odds to Win the Big 12

Very few people believe in this West Virginia football team, including the oddsmakers in Las Vegas. According to BetMGM, the Mountaineers have the 8th best odds to win the Big 12 Conference at +2800.

Big 12 Title Odds

Oklahoma +200

Texas +275

Oklahoma State +550

Baylor +600

Kansas State +1200

TCU +1400

Iowa State +1800

West Virginia +2800

Texas Tech +5000

Kansas +30000

West Virginia will host Kansas, Baylor, TCU, Oklahoma, and Kansas State in conference play and will travel to Texas, Texas Tech, Iowa State, and Oklahoma State.

Although it has nothing to do with Big 12 play, if West Virginia can get out to a hot start in the month of September, it could raise their level of confidence by beating rival schools on the road. If they can win games in those hostile environments, then playing at Texas, Texas Tech, Iowa State, and Oklahoma State won't be as daunting of a task.

Would I put all my money on the Mountaineers to win the conference? Probably not. It's an awful big jump for a team that struggled to get to six wins a year ago and there's still not enough depth in certain spots for this team to be able to truly make a run at it.

However, I do think they should be given more credit than they are getting. +2800 seems pretty cheap when you look at the overall talent of the roster. I can't foresee TCU and Iowa State being THAT much better than WVU. If anything, the three should be in a similar ballpark in terms of betting odds.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.