WVU's Odds to Win the Big 12 in 2022

I truly thought this would be a year where I wouldn't be doing one of these articles, but after WVU picked up JT Daniels out of the transfer portal, the Mountaineers have become a darkhorse contender to win the Big 12 Conference this upcoming fall.

Currently, West Virginia has the fourth-best odds to win the league at +800 on BetRivers Sportsbook. The three teams ahead of them Oklahoma, Texas, and Oklahoma State all have some serious question marks, meaning that the league is totally up for grabs in 2022.

Can the Sooners continue to find success post-Lincoln Riley? Can Steve Sarkisian actually get Texas to play up to the level of talent that is on its roster? And can Oklahoma State replace all of talented playmakers they lost on the defensive side of the ball?

As for West Virginia, they return all five starters on the offensive line, an experienced receiving corps, and some key pieces on the defensive side such as DL Dante Stills, CB Charles Woods, LB Lance Dixon, and DL Taijh Alston. However, having a first-year quarterback and a new offensive coordinator may not produce the desired results at the start of the year. Fortunately for WVU's sake, Daniels played under Graham Harrell as USC at the start of his collegiate career so he already has a pretty good idea of what is to be expected.

The biggest question mark for the Mountaineers will be on the defensive side after losing several starters to the transfer portal. Can JUCO transfer linebacker Lee Kpogba and others step up in their place? Only time will tell, but placing a bet on West Virginia at +800 seems like pretty good value to me.

